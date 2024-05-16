Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,992. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

