Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

