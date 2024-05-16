Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,287. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.03. 107,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.