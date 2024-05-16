Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Synopsys by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $574.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,967. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.