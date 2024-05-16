Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,281 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.6 %

ADM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 368,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,706. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

