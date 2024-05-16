Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.74. 27,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,108. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.