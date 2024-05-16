Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 82,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

