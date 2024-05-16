Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 24,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.