MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $15.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MRC Global news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MRC Global news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

