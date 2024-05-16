M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director John P. Barnes Sells 43,426 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 377,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.