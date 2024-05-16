Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CEO Paul J. Diaz Sells 57,844 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.1 %

MYGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 321,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 251,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

