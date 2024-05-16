Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,730. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

