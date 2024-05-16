Nanobiotix (NBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Nanobiotix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NBTX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,643. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

