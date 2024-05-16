National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

TXG stock opened at C$20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.91.

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

