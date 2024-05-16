National Bankshares Lowers Pivotree (CVE:PVT) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00.

PVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CVE PVT opened at C$1.60 on Monday. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

