National Bankshares Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$21.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 142,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.83. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

