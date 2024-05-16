Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 324,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,815. Navigator has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.