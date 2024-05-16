Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Navigator has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Navigator Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NVGS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 324,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,815. Navigator has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Navigator
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.