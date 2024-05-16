Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 4.3%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.83. 45,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 157,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

