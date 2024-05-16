Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.50. 6,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.25 million, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

