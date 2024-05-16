NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012202 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.69 billion and $881.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,190,967,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,502,649 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,190,873,649 with 1,076,335,565 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.15317101 USD and is up 17.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $1,031,591,175.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

