Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $0.90 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 1,576.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

