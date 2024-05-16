Neil S. Subin Purchases 57,239 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin acquired 57,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,172,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,336,839.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 567,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,578. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $957.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

