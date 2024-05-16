Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Nephros Stock Performance
Shares of NEPH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.24.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nephros
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
