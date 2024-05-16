Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nephros Stock Performance

Shares of NEPH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.