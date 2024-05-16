New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 123,815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

