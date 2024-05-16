New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
