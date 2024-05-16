New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $87.24

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.24, but opened at $84.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 770,544 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.52.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

