New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.69. 2,416,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 32,547,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.