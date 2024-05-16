NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Acquires 1,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $14,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,402.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $348.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEWT

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NewtekOne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

