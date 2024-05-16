NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.91. NextNav shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 237,767 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 690,239 shares of company stock worth $3,444,597 and have sold 103,600 shares worth $536,251. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextNav Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

