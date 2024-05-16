Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
