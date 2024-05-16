NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $657-667 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.52 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NICE traded down $28.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.80. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.09.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

