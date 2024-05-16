NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.530-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.09.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average is $215.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

