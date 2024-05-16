NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Down to $228.10

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $228.10, but opened at $211.24. NICE shares last traded at $200.84, with a volume of 993,987 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.09.

NICE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

