Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,511 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,777,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 83,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.