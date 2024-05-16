NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 168,378 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.