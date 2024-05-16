Ning Yue Sells 120,000 Shares of Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) insider Ning Yue sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.88 ($2.57), for a total value of A$465,120.00 ($308,026.49).

Yancoal Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Yancoal Australia alerts:

Yancoal Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Yancoal Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

About Yancoal Australia

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.