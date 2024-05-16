Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

