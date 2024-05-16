NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.43.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.32. 314,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.71. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

