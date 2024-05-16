NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.22.

NU stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 30,857,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,408,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. NU has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 24.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,165,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

