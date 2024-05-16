Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nucor worth $53,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nucor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

