Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 777,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,303. The stock has a market cap of $734.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.