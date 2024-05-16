Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$437.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.95 million.
Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
