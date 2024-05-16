Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,359,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,922 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 255,365 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuvei by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.