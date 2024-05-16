NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 3.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,818.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,749.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,158.03. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total value of $1,511,933.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,732,120.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

