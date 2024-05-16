Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYXH traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 20,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

