Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.