Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Nyxoah Price Performance
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
