Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 162,297 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $737.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.