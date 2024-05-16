Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Ocugen stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 5,253,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,726. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

