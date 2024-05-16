Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $550.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

