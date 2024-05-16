OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.23 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $90.24 million and $12.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00052077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

