ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ON by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ON by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $8,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ON by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.